In partnership with Macy’s, the 2020 SAY YES TO THE PROM Tour Kicks Off in Knoxville, TN, with Stops in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Waco, TX, and Los Angeles, CA

(New York, N.Y.) – TLC’s SAY YES TO THE PROM is back for the ninth consecutive year, alongside returning retail partner Macy’s, to give 1,000 underserved and deserving students nationwide the perfect prom look. The educational and charitable initiative will once again travel to five cities around the country, kicking-off prom season in Knoxville, TN. SAY YES TO THE PROM creates the ultimate prom “shopping” experience, complete with one-on-one styling sessions with Monte Durham of TLC’s SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA.

Each of the 1,000 students will be treated to a full day of shopping hosted by Durham and employee volunteers from Discovery, Macys, Kendra Scott, Magnolia, AT&T, Altice USA, TDS and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone. Young ladies receive the prom dress of their choice, as well as shoes provided by Macy’s. To add the finishing touches to their prom ensembles, they will accessorize with Kendra Scott earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Young men are furnished with a complete tuxedo rental from Men’s Wearhouse. Stylists from Paul Mitchell Schools are onsite to help cultivate their personal prom style by providing hair and makeup consultations.

Dates and locations for the 2020 SAY YES TO THE PROM tour include:

February 27 in Knoxville, TN

in Knoxville, TN March 5 in New York, NY

in New York, NY March 10 in Miami, FL

in Miami, FL March 19 in Waco, TX

in Waco, TX March 24 in Los Angeles, CA

“Entering its ninth consecutive year, TLC’s SAY YES TO THE PROM continues to provide students across the country with an unforgettable prom experience. What started as a prom dress donation drive and outreach event back in 2011 has since evolved into a nationwide initiative complete with educational and career-building opportunities that help prepare students for their futures,” said Adria Alpert Romm, Chief People & Culture Officer, Discovery, Inc. and creator of SAY YES TO THE PROM.

The exclusive SAY YES TO THE PROM collection created for Macy’s will be available in January for purchase in select Macy’s stores nationwide and online at macys.com for the fifth consecutive year.

“Prom is one of the biggest and most memorable nights in high school. Macy’s empowers those individuals attending Proms across the country to sparkle on this special evening with the ultimate assortment of glam fashion, accessories and beauty for the perfect Instagram ready look,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “Our Say Yes to the Prom Collection allows prom goers to stand out in their own personalized way. We are proud of our partnership with TLC to help students in need feel and look fabulous.”

Designed to go beyond the dress and tuxedo to prepare students for college and careers, this year’s SAY YES TO THE PROM features scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities as part of educational and youth workforce partnerships with The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation’s Careers in Entertainment initiative and The Emma Bowen Foundation. Students at each event also will meet and be paired with professional mentors from the fashion and media industries. These mentor-mentee relationships often extend beyond the event and offer students an ongoing connection to the professional world.

This year’s SAY YES TO THE PROM tour welcomes new and returning national partners. In addition to a glittering selection of over 1,000 donated dresses from Macy’s, SAY YES TO THE PROM will be more impactful than ever before as a result of contributions from premier partners including Men’s Wearhouse, Kendra Scott and Paul Mitchell Schools. Discovery Education has returned to support the selection of schools and students. AT&T, Altice USA, Magnolia, TDS and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone employee volunteers will serve as mentors and style guides for this year’s tour and Hulu employees will participate in a dress and suit drive as part of the initiative.

New to this year’s tour, Discovery, Macy’s and Becca’s Closet have partnered to offer the Spirit of Community Scholarship to 20 deserving high school students across the United States. Each student will be awarded $5,000 to help subsidize their upcoming tuition in Fall of 2020. Applications must be mailed into Becca’s Closet by April 1, 2020 and students must be a graduating high school senior to apply.

Please visit TLCme.com/prom to learn more about this year’s SAY YES TO THE PROM initiative and Becca’s Closet and follow #SYTTP on Twitter and Instagram.

