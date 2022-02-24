New York [ Feb. 24, 2022] With the renewal of HGTV hit series Battle on the Beach, design rivals Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will gear up for a second round of sun soaked competition – this time in Surfside, Texas. The star experts will mentor three new teams of house flippers who complete weekly renovation challenges with the goal to add the most value to their home and win a $50,000 grand prize toward their next flip. The competition will play out over the course of five hour-long episodes and an extended 90-minute premiere in summer 2022.

“Battle on the Beach is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and production, HGTV. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”

For Battle on the Beach show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as @taniyanayak, @thetypennington, and @thealisonvictoria on Instagram.

Battle on the Beach is produced by Departure Films.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

###