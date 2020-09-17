NEW YORK (Sept. 17, 2020) – The first installment of Travel Channel’s new “Shock Docs” franchise, “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren,” which premiered on Monday, September 7, averaged 1.1 million P2+ viewers, making it the most watched debut in network history. In its time slot (9-11pm), “Devil’s Road” drove Travel Channel to rank as the #4 network with P25-54, #3 with W25-54, and #8 with P2+ across all of ad-supported cable. The two-hour documentary garnered a 0.71 P25-54 L3 rating, the network’s highest rated debut for a franchise or series ever. With a 0.96 W25-54 and 359K W25-54, the Shock Doc also ranked as Travel Channel’s highest-rated and most-watched debut in network history among W25-54. In total, the special reached nearly 2M P2+. And for the avid fans that are truly fascinated by the life story of the Warrens, a new director’s cut with bonus scenes of the documentary, including unearthed film and audio recordings will air on Saturday, October 3 at 9pm ET/PT.

In its first six days on Travel GO, “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren,” was watched for 3.3 million minutes; and was the best weekly performance for any Travel Go episode this year, and #2 Travel episode of all time, behind last year’s Halloween special, “Ghost Adventures: Harrisville Farm House.”

And here’s a fun fact: the debut of “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed & Lorraine Warren” premiered to a 0.49 P25-54 LSD rating, Travel Channel’s highest rated debut for a franchise on LSD since “World Series of Poker” in 2003 (0.52 live); and the “Shock Doc” went on to beat “World Series of Poker” when playback for the first three day was included in the L3.

Travel Channel’s new “Shock Docs” series journeys back to the most infamous horror cases our country has ever known, taking a fresh look at true and terrifying tales of paranormal encounters. Upcoming Shock Docs focus on two of our nation’s most terrifying tales of horror – “Amityville Horror House,” premiering on Monday, October 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and “The Exorcism of Roland Doe,” premiering on Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, fans can celebrate the season with many of Travel Channel’s talent featured in the new “Shock Docs” tell-all holiday special, “This is Halloween,” premiering Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

