New York [Dec. 22, 2020] A new episode of HGTV’s smash hit series Celebrity IOU on Monday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT will spotlight Emmy® Award nominated and Screen Actors Guild Awards® winning actor Justin Hartley as he gives one of his closest friends Mat an astonishing backyard makeover. With a friendship that started 10 years ago over their mutual love for beer and baseball, Justin credits Mat for being the rock that saved him in rough times. After years of renting an apartment, Mat bought a fixer upper for his family two years ago and has spent most of the budget on interior renovations with little left to improve the exterior. Alongside HGTV’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Justin will hop on an excavator and help transform Mat’s dated backyard into a stunning outdoor oasis for his entire family to enjoy. The new amenities will include a resurfaced pool and hot tub with unique blue tiles, an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and pizza oven and a putting green.

“Mat is one of those human beings that will celebrate the good times with you and celebrate when you’re happy and celebrate when great things happen to you,” said Justin. “But the true measure of the man is, when things aren’t going your way, he’s the guy that’s going to make sure that you’re not alone or that you remember who you are. When you have people like that in your life, it makes it easier to stay on track.”

The first season of Celebrity IOU captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history. The series features Hollywood A-listers who express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by gifting them with heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan as they help each award-winning star with the surprise home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

“To be able to do something for someone when they’ve been a generous person—a very generous, sweet person that’s just like I’ll give you everything I have—to be able to pay it back in this way is pretty special.”

