New York [Sept. 22, 2020] Popular carpenter, craftsman and designer Ty Pennington is set to star in a new series for HGTV. The net gave a production greenlight to Ty Breaker, an eight-episode series that will follow Pennington as he helps desperate families decide whether to overhaul their current property or renovate a new one to better meet their needs. In each episode, Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) or Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project) will entice the family to choose an alternative home that can be renovated to fulfill their wish list, while Ty does all he can to persuade the family to stay. In the end, will it be Ty or his HGTV co-star who holds sway? No matter which option the homeowner selects, Ty and his expert co-host will create the perfect dream home for the family. Ty Breaker is slated to premiere in early 2021.

“I am so happy to be back in my element on Ty Breaker— helping people to not only love their space but showing them how to LIVE in it,” said Ty. “We’ll address challenges that families face every day, but we’ll mix it up with friendly competition from my super-talented friends. You’ll see us having a lot of fun and creating killer designs!”

