New York [JUNE 29, 2021] Unsellable Houses, starring Pacific Northwest real estate and home renovation power twins, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, delivered a strong season two performance during its thirteen-week run on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The season delivered a .62 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a .86 L3 rating among W25-54, a .71 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .98 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, the series garnered a .80 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.61 L3 household rating. Attracting more than 31 million total viewers since its March 30 premiere, Unsellable Houses ranked as a non-news/sports top 5 cable premiere in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, upscale W25-54, upscale P25-54, P2+ and Households.

Unsellable Houses follows sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—as they help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale. The first two seasons are now available to stream on discovery+.

“Lyndsay and Leslie have the ability to combine confidence, know-how and humor when helping clients prepare their hard-to-sell homes to become the most sellable homes in the neighborhood” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, development and production, HGTV. “The sisters are having a blast and it shows. The success of this series delights us.”

Unsellable Houses also performed well on HGTV’s social and digital platforms. Since its March 30 premiere, the series has captured more than 5.1M views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com,

that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million;

HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###