NEW YORK – May 13, 2021 – Join the guest list to the fabulous frontier wedding as Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond marries her college sweetheart Mauricio Scott. Viewers will have a front row seat to these dream nuptials, from all the planning and preparation for the spectacular big day on a Food Network special premiering Saturday, June 26th at 11am ET/PT and also on discovery+. The hour-long special tells the whole love story of the couple from when they met to the day they say ‘I do.’ Witness the pair tie the knot, swear lifelong love in a magical ceremony, and dance the night away celebrating at their wedding reception—all in the wide-open Oklahoma countryside.

“Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes, all access look into all the details and preparation for this spectacular wedding,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

“It was such a meaningful, memorable night for our whole family, and I can’t wait to share it with Food Network viewers who have actually become like our extended family over the years,” said Ree Drummond.

With only 10 days left until the big day, the Drummond family is working to get everything set up not just for 500 wedding guests, but for a big bash in the middle of their isolated ranch. Ree has a lot on her plate, from deciding which mother-of-the-bride dress to say yes to wearing as her eldest daughter walks down the aisle, to navigating thunderstorms as they threaten the wedding timeline, the special documents all the highs and lows leading up to the wedding. It’s an epic weekend of celebrations filled with memories the Drummonds will cherish forever, from the rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom’s family, to Ladd Drummond getting a first glimpse of his daughter in her wedding dress, to the open air ceremony on the prairie, and to the reception in a stunning floral-decked sail tent.

Every wedding detail has been planned and has the Pioneer Woman touch, including the amazing elegant eats with an Osage County twist, the fabulous country cocktails, and the gigantic multiple tier wedding cake with white lace frosting and a floral design. To add to the stunning ceremony is a special performance from musician Travis Linville, then multi-lingual Texan band Drywater keeps the party going and guests dancing all night long. It’s a one-of-a-kind celebration not to be missed!

