Two-Hour Doc ‘NASA & SPACEX: JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE,’ Airs Monday, May 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel and Tuesday, May 26 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(NEW YORK) – Following the announcement that Discovery and Science Channel will document history in the making at the NASA launch of Space X’s Crew Dragon Capsule on Wednesday, May 27 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, the networks have also confirmed actor and producer, Walton Goggins, as narrator for the upcoming documentary, NASA & SPACEX: JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE . The special 2-hour documentary will air Monday, May 25 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel , and will rebroadcast on Tuesday, May 26, at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery . The documentary traces SpaceX’s journey to be first and gives deep insight ahead of the launch that will be captured in the networks’ multiplatform event, ‘SPACE LAUNCH LIVE: AMERICA RETURNS TO SPACE,’ to simulcast live coast to coast on Wednesday, May 27, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on Discovery and Science Channel.

Goggins is currently the star and a producer of the hit CBS comedy series, “The Unicorn,” which was recently renewed for a second season. He won a Critics Choice Award for his role in the HBO comedy series, “Vice Principals,” and he plays ‘Baby Billy’ on the HBO comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones.” He is Emmy nominated for his role as ‘Boyd Crowder’ in FX’s “Justified.” Goggins’ many feature credits include TOMB RAIDER, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s THE HATEFUL EIGHT and DJANGO UNCHAINED. Goggins will lend his voice to the 2-hour documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of this historic launch.

The live broadcast of the launch on May 27 and accompanying two-hour documentary will offer unprecedented access to the historic mission, known as Demo-2, which marks the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011. The documentary will also offer inside access to key players such as SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer, Elon Musk, to discuss this momentous space achievement.

As narrator, Goggins will take viewers along the journey leading up to the launch, pointing to the incredible engineering and scientific feats that were achieved, and offering viewers unprecedented access to NASA and SpaceX headquarters. With first-hand accounts from Elon Musk, Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, as well as NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine, the documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes action with the teams of SpaceX engineers, NASA employees and scientists as they fulfill the SpaceX mission to “fly, test, and fix” their way to the ISS – with the goal of eventually flying to the moon and to Mars.

Goggins is an Emmy® nominated actor and Academy Award® winning filmmaker of considerable versatility whose accolades have spanned comedy, drama, television and film. As narrator of NASA & SPACE X: JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE, Goggins will lend his voice to document this major moment in space history and tell the incredible story of SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space.

NASA & SPACEX: JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE is produced for Discovery Channel by Storied Media Group. Executive producers for Storied Media Group are Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman and Michael Miller with Co-Executive Producers Kevin Harding, Tarin Laughlin and Director X. For Discovery Channel, Executive Producers are Wyatt Channell, Scott Lewers and Caroline Perez. To learn more, go to www.discovery.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/discovery and on Twitter @Discovery.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel’s programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel’s popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the leader in global entertainment reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories. Discovery satisfies curiosity, entertains and inspires viewers with high-quality content through global brands, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as U.S. joint venture network OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and through the Discovery Digital Networks portfolio, including Seeker and SourceFed. Discovery owns Eurosport, the leading pan-regional sports entertainment destination across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Discovery also is a leading provider of educational products and services to schools, including an award-winning series of K-12 digital textbooks, through Discovery Education. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

###