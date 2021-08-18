If you have a critter stuck in your attic, who are you going to call? Michael “Bare Hands” Beran! Owner of the Wildlife Command Center, Michael spends his workdays rescuing and removing wildlife from people’s homes and businesses with his bare hands because he believes it’s easier on the animals. He and his staff of experienced and eccentric technicians, spread across several locations across the U.S., aren’t afraid to get into the nitty-gritty to rescue raccoons, beavers, skunks and more, for their own safety and any humans who may be too close in proximity. These animals are called wildlife for a very good reason! When the rescues begin, you never know what wild antics will happen next, and this spunky crew wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. The all-new special BARE HANDS RESCUE premieres Sunday, August 22 at 10PM ET/PT on Animal Planet and discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

In BARE HANDS RESCUE, audiences follow the Wildlife Command Center team, led by Michael, as they travel across the country and find themselves in peculiar situations to save wildlife (by hand!) Among others, we’ll meet Michael’s son, Chance, who, with the guidance of his father, works to safely remove a raccoon who has become too comfortable in an attic; veteran tech, Chris, and rookie, Veonte, who encounter an extremely venomous snake; daredevil Tim, who receives a call about a coyote in a house; and U.B., who helps Michael search for a skunk in a scrap yard filled with hot tubs.

In addition to these rescue and release stories, audiences will also get a tour of Michael’s headquarters in St. Louis which has become a rehabilitation facility and occasionally a forever home for several rescued animals including Tarzan, a Brazilian porcupine; Tyson, a red kangaroo; a pair of lemurs; and more! And while this might be a wild day job, it’s another day in paradise for Michael and his crew.

BARE HANDS RESCUE is produced for Animal Planet by Critical Content where Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, and Michael Francis serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Pat Dempsey is supervising producer.

