NEW YORK – April 13, 2021 – For the past six seasons of NAKED AND AFRAID XL, all-star survivalists have conquered extreme environments with grueling climates and impossible challenges where others have failed. Now, the ultimate test of survival is taken to new extremes, and 12 legends of the 40-day challenges return to test themselves like never before. In an all new season of NAKED AND AFRAID XL, these all-star survivalists must raise the bar in both skill and innovation as they take on the deadly swamps of Louisiana for an epic, never-before-attempted 60-day challenge. As seasons change, winter rolls over the swamp and dangers mount, who will fight for the right to become a LEGEND?

NAKED AND AFRAID XL returns for an all new season Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID: XL on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedandAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It’s easy to be the Alpha when you’re the only hunter and your partners are content building the fires, but when three big dogs are forced to share a shelter, the result is a clash of titans. Accustomed to taking the lead, never being questioned, and walking out on top, these “legends” vow to go big or go hungry but can they check their egos and survive the swamp for 60 days?

This season, the survivalists vying to become ‘legends’ include:

Sarah Danser

Max Djenohan

Gary Golding

Steven Lee Hall, Jr.

Amber Hargrove

Ryan Holt

Lacey Jones

Rylie Parlett

EJ Snyder

Matt Wright

Jeff Zausch

Suzanne Zeta

Set across a massive 7,000 acres in Louisiana’s infamous Atchafalaya Basin, the murky waters and impenetrable brush are lurking with predators including territorial, 10-foot alligators and North America’s only venomous water snake, the cottonmouth. In addition to the threats they can see, the water is teeming with microscopic parasites that can burrow under the skin and create infections that send would-be legends home. This season of XL presents hazards and hardships only the toughest survivalists in the world can endure but also opportunities to showcase their elite skills. The survivalists will be able to hunt on land and water. The best will be the top of the food-chain but the rest will be in danger at every turn. While some were able to tough it out and make it through their 21-day or even 40-day challenges, to make it the 60 days in the punishing Bayou, survivalists will have to hunt, fish and gather every day if they want to earn the title of Legend. Surviving first in four separate camps before merging to complete the challenge together, these all-stars will constantly be up against a ticking clock and an environment that’s testing them at every turn. Inserted into summer-like heat, they’re immediately at risk of dehydration and swarmed by unrelenting mosquitoes. As the weather turns, relentless rainstorms and swamp cold put them at risk for hypothermia. And as winter settles over the bayou, the temperatures plummet to near-freezing and their primary food sources of snakes and alligators hibernate. These all-stars will be pushed like never before as even the best of the best struggle to cement their legacies as legends. NAKED AND AFRAID XL is produced for Discovery and by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, David Story and David Kirkwood are executive producers. Shauna Stoddard and Jim Morton are co-executive producers. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit https://www.discovery.com/.

###