While the world has gone into extended lockdown, adventure-seekers from across the world are taking on a true survival challenge where everything that is familiar – home, clothes, and ease of everyday life – is completely stripped away. From the bug-infested rainforests of Ecuador and the frigid peaks of the Colorado Rockies, to the apex predator hunting grounds of Namibia and the scorching desert of the US/Mexico border, this season of NAKED AND AFRAID sees survivalists who would rather take on some of the world’s most dangerous environments than stay “safer at home.”

In each location, these survivalists must endure hostile climates, lurking predators, and a scarce food and water supply while undergoing the ultimate test of human endurance and willpower unlike anything they’ve experienced before. They come with nothing and give it everything — and do it all while completely naked.

An all-new season of NAKED AND AFRAID premieres Sunday, March 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery and streams concurrently on discovery+. the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. In addition to watching the series on discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media with #NakedAndAfraid, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates. You can also follow discovery+ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

During a time that has tested us all, NAKED AND AFRAID pushed survivalists like never before. This season, survivalists must overcome obstacles such as having to endure Africa’s smallest but most aggressive predators imbedding themselves in survivalists’ most private parts, a rainforest environment so difficult one survivalist re-evaluates his life and future with the girlfriend he has waiting back at home, and a generation-gap challenge that puts the stereotypes of millennials and old-school survivalists to the test.

In addition to being tested in extreme environments, including having to take on rugged terrain at 8,000 feet in the San Juan mountains and the saturating humidity of the Ecuadorian cloud forest, these survivalists must also endure each other and the challenges they are forced to take on together in order to survive. If the relentless bugs, plunging nighttime temperatures, blistering heat and creeping self-doubt won’t do them in, will their partners?

NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery and discovery+ by Renegade 83, an eOne company; David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, and Mathilde Bittner are executive producers. Rachel Maguire is Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery, Michael Gara is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.