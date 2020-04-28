YUM AND YUMMER RETURNS TO COOKING CHANNEL WITH MOUTHWATERING LOOK AT DECADENT DISHES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

Hosted by Eddie Jackson, Season Two Premieres Thursday, May 14th at 10pm ET/7pm PT

NEW YORK – April 28, 2020 – Host Eddie Jackson tracks down the most delicious and decadent dishes from around the world in Cooking Channel primetime series Yum and Yummer, which returns for a second season on Thursday, May 14th at 10pm ET/7pm PT . Each episode tackles a food theme or ingredient, from perfect pastas to vegetarian specialties and international dishes, and visits the establishments that are best known for their mind-blowing take on the cuisine. In the season premiere, Eddie explores all things hot and spicy and features dishes for folks who like their food a little sweet, a little savory and whole lot spicy.

“Eddie Jackson’s enthusiasm and passion for food helps take our viewers as close to these signature dishes as they can get from their own homes,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “Yum and Yummer is a great way to celebrate the restaurants and establishments we can’t wait to visit again soon.”

Online, fans can check out the droolworthy dishes at CookingChannelTV.com/yumandyummer and go behind the scenes on Cooking Channel’s Facebook and Instagram pages as Eddie searches to find the best bites.

